Terex (NYSE:TEX) Trading 5.9% Higher

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) shares traded up 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.82 and last traded at $36.98. 1,028,481 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 554,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.93.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Terex from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America raised Terex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Terex from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -596.00 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.81.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.28. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $765.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,854.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,158 shares of company stock valued at $683,834. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Terex in the third quarter valued at about $7,906,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Terex by 120.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 679,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 370,667 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,435,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Terex by 53.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 854,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after purchasing an additional 296,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Terex by 27.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 704,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after purchasing an additional 153,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

