TerraUSD (UST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $25.88 Million

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 30th. Over the last week, TerraUSD has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00002996 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraUSD has a market capitalization of $267.56 million and $25.88 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TerraUSD

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 260,820,978 coins. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

TerraUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

