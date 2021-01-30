Terry L. Blaker Has $5.66 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Terry L. Blaker lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 335.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,484 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 334.6% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,874,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,746,000 after buying an additional 2,212,804 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 288.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,623,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,391,000 after buying an additional 1,948,406 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 252.7% during the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,039,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,056 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in NextEra Energy by 218.0% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,802,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,684 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in NextEra Energy by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,492,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $80.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

