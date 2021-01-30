Terry L. Blaker Has $7.61 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Terry L. Blaker cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,994 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodstock Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,456,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 569,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR stock opened at $68.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.17. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $72.01.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.