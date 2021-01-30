Terry L. Blaker Increases Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Terry L. Blaker increased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 60.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,572,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $278,520,000 after purchasing an additional 969,015 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth $75,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,710,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $837,594,000 after buying an additional 505,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 502,967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,772,000 after acquiring an additional 259,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at about $26,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of APH stock opened at $124.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.98. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $137.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $2,359,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 302,419 shares of company stock worth $35,920,888. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.82.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.