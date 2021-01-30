Terry L. Blaker Lowers Stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Terry L. Blaker lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.8% of Terry L. Blaker’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,732,000.

VNQ stock opened at $84.96 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.39 and its 200 day moving average is $82.18.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

