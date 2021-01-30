Terry L. Blaker Purchases 2,681 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Terry L. Blaker boosted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1,482.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 81.8% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

NTRS stock opened at $89.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.23. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $104.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $2,625,317.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $589,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,497 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.47.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

