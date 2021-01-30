Terry L. Blaker Purchases 28,359 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Terry L. Blaker lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 97.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,359 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $86.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.28. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $91.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

