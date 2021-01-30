Terry L. Blaker Purchases 530 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Terry L. Blaker raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,591 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $111.33 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $121.41. The firm has a market cap of $149.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

