Terry L. Blaker Sells 512 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Terry L. Blaker lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,103 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the third quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST stock opened at $352.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $367.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

