Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Down 5% on Insider Selling

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s stock price dropped 5% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $780.10 and last traded at $793.53. Approximately 33,457,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 37,138,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $835.43.

Specifically, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total transaction of $17,793,316.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,833,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,033 shares of company stock valued at $74,853,473 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.29.

The stock has a market cap of $752.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,593.43, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $751.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $5,293,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,605,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,410,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $1,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

