Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $150.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 81.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Edward Jones began coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.29.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $793.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,593.43, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $751.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $499.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total value of $17,793,316.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,833,366.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,033 shares of company stock worth $74,853,473 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 45 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.