Textmunication Holdgings (OTCMKTS:TXHD) Shares Down 13.4%

Textmunication Holdgings Inc (OTCMKTS:TXHD)’s stock price traded down 13.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 96,543 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the average session volume of 29,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.

Textmunication Holdgings Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TXHD)

Textmunication Holdings, Inc provides mobile marketing solutions, rewards, and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides mobile coupons, mobile voting/polls, multimedia messaging, text messaging, Web widgets/online forms, and loyalty and rewards programs; and SMS reminders related to various appointments, anniversaries, b-days, oil changes, tune ups, and other events, as well as offers APIs that integrates with various systems or applications.

