Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,190 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Textron were worth $12,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Textron by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Textron by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Textron by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $37,549.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXT opened at $45.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.03. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. 140166 raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.55.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

