TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$100.00 at Stephens

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its price target boosted by Stephens from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TFII. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$80.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$90.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$77.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$97.77.

TSE TFII opened at C$84.94 on Wednesday. TFI International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$23.21 and a 1 year high of C$98.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$68.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39. The company has a market cap of C$7.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.52.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

