TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has C$105.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$77.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TFII. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$85.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Cormark lifted their target price on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$81.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$97.77.

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) stock opened at C$84.94 on Tuesday. TFI International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$23.21 and a 52 week high of C$98.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$68.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$62.14. The stock has a market cap of C$7.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39.

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

