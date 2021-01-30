TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $76.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

TFII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TFI International from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on TFI International from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TFI International in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of TFI International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.80.

TFII opened at $66.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.69. TFI International has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $77.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the third quarter worth $34,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in TFI International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TFI International by 9.8% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in TFI International by 6.0% during the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,929,000 after buying an additional 29,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

