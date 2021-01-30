TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.38%.

Shares of TFSL stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. TFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.90 and a beta of 0.47.

In other TFS Financial news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $228,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 56,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $852,689.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,228.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFSL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised TFS Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

