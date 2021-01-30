TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

TGSGY has been the topic of several research reports. DNB Markets lowered TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Danske lowered TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:TGSGY opened at $13.40 on Friday. TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.77.

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA Company Profile

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA provides geoscientific data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multi-beam data.

