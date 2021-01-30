The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AAN. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on The Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stephens downgraded The Aaron’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Aaron’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.09.

AAN stock opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average is $44.98.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,491 shares of The Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $156,210.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,324.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in The Aaron’s during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in The Aaron’s by 435.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Aaron’s by 14.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in The Aaron’s during the third quarter valued at $215,000.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.

