The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Nord/LB

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) was downgraded by Nord/LB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BA has been the topic of several other research reports. CSFB upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.65.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $194.19 on Thursday. The Boeing has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $349.95. The company has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a PE ratio of -24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.30.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in The Boeing by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,807,443,000 after acquiring an additional 838,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Boeing by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,323,000 after acquiring an additional 775,814 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in The Boeing by 49,169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $432,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,380 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,583,031 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $426,872,000 after acquiring an additional 69,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,495,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $247,070,000 after buying an additional 35,883 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

