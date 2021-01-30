The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (CWL.TO) (TSE:CWL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.12

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (CWL.TO) (TSE:CWL)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and traded as high as $1.33. The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (CWL.TO) shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 19,615 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.67 million and a P/E ratio of 8.15.

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (CWL.TO) (TSE:CWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.25 million during the quarter.

About The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (CWL.TO) (TSE:CWL)

The Caldwell Partners International Inc provides executive search consulting services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers consulting advice on the identification, evaluation, assessment, and recommendation of qualified candidates for specific positions. It also provides executive search and board services; Caldwell Analytics, a talent optimization solution; and Caldwell Advance, an integrated recruitment solution.

