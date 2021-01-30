The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) Shares Gap Down to $996.00

The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $996.00, but opened at $941.00. The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) shares last traded at $1,001.00, with a volume of 25,107 shares changing hands.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 1,190 ($15.55) to GBX 775 ($10.13) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,277 ($16.68).

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.12. The firm has a market cap of £425.08 million and a PE ratio of -14.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,002.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 766.28.

About The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG)

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. The Go-Ahead Group plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

