The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) a GBX 2,010 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,010 ($26.26) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,720 ($22.47) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,665 ($21.75) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,732.38 ($22.63).

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) stock opened at GBX 1,357 ($17.73) on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,847 ($24.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of £68.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,377.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,446.64.

In other GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga purchased 36,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, with a total value of £503,616 ($657,977.53). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 36,627 shares of company stock valued at $50,399,841.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

