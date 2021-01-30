The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €24.00 Price Target for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MT. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €22.05 ($25.94).

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52 week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.