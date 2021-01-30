The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Trading 10.1% Higher

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF)’s stock price rose 10.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered The Gym Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get The Gym Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.89.

About The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF)

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 175 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.