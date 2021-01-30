The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Lowered by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $11,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $224,716,000. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1,377.3% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $166,142,000 after purchasing an additional 557,765 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 139.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 818,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $227,215,000 after purchasing an additional 476,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Home Depot by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,768,863,000 after buying an additional 470,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 37.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,690,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $469,276,000 after buying an additional 459,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

HD stock opened at $270.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $271.46 and its 200-day moving average is $274.21. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.