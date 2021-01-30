The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Holdings Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $16,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,576,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,218,000 after buying an additional 480,931 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,066,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,749,000 after buying an additional 142,894 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,988,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,768,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.8% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,114,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,753,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 682,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,863,000 after buying an additional 15,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $116.41 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $131.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

