The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Shares Down 8.7% Following Insider Selling

Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $34.76 and last traded at $35.38. 28,520,961 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 15,496,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.75.

Specifically, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $518,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,677 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,485.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $210,812.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,321.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Kroger in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $18.00 dividend. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $72.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 208.70%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in The Kroger by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in The Kroger in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in The Kroger by 63.5% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

