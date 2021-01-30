The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $205.15 Million

Analysts predict that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) will post sales of $205.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Macerich’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $211.90 million and the lowest is $198.40 million. The Macerich posted sales of $222.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full year sales of $788.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $786.30 million to $789.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $822.00 million, with estimates ranging from $778.00 million to $866.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Macerich.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on The Macerich from $8.50 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $11.83.

In other news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $278,837.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $497,400,021.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Macerich by 27.6% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,255,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,473 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 91.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,707,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 815,022 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 205.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 628,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 423,060 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 104.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 691,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 353,205 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 66.5% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 789,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 315,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

MAC traded down $3.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,640,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,832,779. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -174.43 and a beta of 2.07. The Macerich has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $25.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

