The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($4.19) Per Share

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for The Marcus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.19) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.28). Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for The Marcus’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Get The Marcus alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MCS. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of The Marcus stock opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $546.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Marcus has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $33.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.16.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 19.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of The Marcus by 316.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in The Marcus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in The Marcus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in The Marcus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Marcus by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.