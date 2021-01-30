The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1,327.3% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PG opened at $128.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.30 and a 200-day moving average of $136.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $5,015,850.00. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 501,243 shares of company stock valued at $68,703,231 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

