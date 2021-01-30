The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in The RMR Group by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in The RMR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The RMR Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.88. 78,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,453. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.28. The RMR Group has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $47.28.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.12 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 4.88%. Analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.88%.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

