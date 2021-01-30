The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Position Lessened by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $46,624,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 31.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,774,000 after buying an additional 378,810 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $19,918,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 5,079.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 151,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after buying an additional 148,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1,621.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after buying an additional 140,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Argus raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.50.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $136.30 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $152.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.94 and a 200-day moving average of $125.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

