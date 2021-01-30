The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Eidelman Virant Capital’s 7th Largest Position

Eidelman Virant Capital reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,701 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,695 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 2.6% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $168.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $305.10 billion, a PE ratio of -105.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

