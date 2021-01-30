The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Keeler Thomas Management LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 4.4% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 802,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after buying an additional 17,433 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,812,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

DIS stock opened at $168.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

