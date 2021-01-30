The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Price Up 5.4%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $172.88 and last traded at $171.88. Approximately 14,337,334 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 9,459,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.03.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

The firm has a market cap of $305.10 billion, a PE ratio of -105.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.46.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

