TheStreet Lowers National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ NWLI opened at $180.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.16. National Western Life Group has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $284.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 13.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 66.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 318.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 275.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.