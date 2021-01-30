Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

TRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $81.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.66. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

