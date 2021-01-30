Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRI opened at $81.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.66. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.36.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

