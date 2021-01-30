Thor Industries Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 13,361 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 848% compared to the average daily volume of 1,409 call options.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

NYSE THO opened at $121.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.06. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $132.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 2.42.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.59. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

In other Thor Industries news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,271 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 328.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 59,691 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 474.0% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

