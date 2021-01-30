Thunder Token Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Thunder Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Thunder Token has a market cap of $28.18 million and $9.81 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00010131 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.39 or 0.00423079 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,887,903,653 tokens. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

