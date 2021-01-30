Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Earns “Outperform” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:TWMIF opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil midstream infrastructure, and light oil refining within the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, including the Montney, Edmonton, and Deep Basin core areas, as well as Prince George, British Columbia in Canada.

