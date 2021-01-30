Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) Trading Down 3.5%

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) fell 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.02. 112,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 243,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.49 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 0.31%.

About Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

