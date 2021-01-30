TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TIM (NYSE:TIMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

Separately, New Street Research began coverage on shares of TIM in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

TIMB opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. TIM has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.184 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 2.3%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIMB. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TIM in the 4th quarter valued at $745,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in TIM in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in TIM in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in TIM in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in TIM in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA operates as a telecommunication services provider in Brazil. It offers mobile, fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and cell phone, as well as ultra fixed broadband services. The company also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies.

