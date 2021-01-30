TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TIM (NYSE:TIMB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

Separately, New Street Research assumed coverage on TIM in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TIMB opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36. TIM has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.184 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. TIM’s payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter worth about $745,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA operates as a telecommunication services provider in Brazil. It offers mobile, fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and cell phone, as well as ultra fixed broadband services. The company also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies.

