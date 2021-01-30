Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 15,864 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,024 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,864 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.4% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,955 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 25,996 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 304,707 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 34,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 146,268 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.13 and its 200-day moving average is $118.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

