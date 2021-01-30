Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.95

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Get Tingyi (Cayman Islands) alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.02.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCYMF)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, carbonated soft drinks, fruit juice drinks, and bottled water, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.