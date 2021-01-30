Tixl 1-Day Volume Reaches $3,412.00 (MTXLT)

Tixl (CURRENCY:MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last week, Tixl has traded 76.9% higher against the US dollar. One Tixl token can now be bought for $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC on major exchanges. Tixl has a market cap of $4.88 billion and approximately $3,412.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tixl

Tixl’s total supply is 899,994,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,765,824 tokens. Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary. Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency. The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Tixl

Tixl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tixl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tixl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

