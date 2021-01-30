Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tokuyama Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals, specialty products, cement and functional materials. Chemicals segment offers soda ash, caustic soda, calcium chloride, silicate soda, vinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol and methylene chloride. Specialty Products segment offers multicrystalline silicon, wet silica, metal cleaning chemicals, high-purity chemicals for electronic industry, environmental-related equipment and others. Cement segment offers portland cement, ready-mixed concrete and cementitious solidified materials. Life Amenity segment offers polypropylene film, resin sashes and others. Tokuyama Corporation is based in Chiyoda-Ku, Japan. “

TKYMY opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tokuyama has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $684.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.78 million. Tokuyama had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 13.22%.

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

